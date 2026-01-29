Suspended Bersatu man calls for Muhyiddin’s resignation over PN chairmanship claim

Suspended Bersatu Supreme Council member Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said he was disappointed with Muhyiddin’s actions.

PETALING JAYA : A suspended Bersatu Supreme Council member has called on president Muhyiddin Yassin to resign over claims that his party and PAS had agreed to abolish the top post in Perikatan Nasional.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said he was disappointed with Muhyiddin’s actions, adding that it had smeared PN’s image and strained Bersatu’s ties with its allies in the coalition, especially PAS.

He said while Muhyiddin was unlikely to face disciplinary action because he was the president, the former prime minister should take responsibility over the matter.

“Muhyiddin must step down immediately for Bersatu and PN’s sake,” he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin – in a letter that was leaked to the public – claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman’s post as part of the opposition coalition’s restructuring during a meeting between him and leaders from the Islamic party on Jan 16.

He claimed that during the meeting, the two parties had agreed to PN’s restructuring, which would see Bersatu heading the presidential council and the executive committee being led by PAS.

Muhyiddin said among the PAS leaders who attended the meeting were president Abdul Hadi Awang, deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.

However, Muhyiddin said that on Jan 24, he was informed that Takiyuddin, PN’s deputy secretary-general, had issued an invite for an extraordinary Supreme Council meeting to discuss, among others, the appointment of a new PN chairman.

“This particular agenda is not in line with what was agreed on by Bersatu and PAS leaders on Jan 16. This is why the Jan 29 meeting was cancelled,” he said.

The PN chairman’s post remains vacant following Muhyiddin’s resignation effective Jan 1.

Hadi, Tuan Ibrahim and Takiyuddin have since denied Muhyiddin’s claims.

Wan Fayhsal was suspended in October for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.