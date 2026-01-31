NGO lodges report after dog left badly wounded in Kepong

A scene from CCTV footage shows the dog at the entrance of a factory after it suffered severe injuries.

PETALING JAYA : An animal welfare activist has lodged a police report after a dog was left badly wounded in front of a factory, with part of its skin almost completely torn off after apparently being hit by a heavy vehicle.

Siti Fauziah Abdul Jabbar, representing animal welfare group Fauziah Paws Care, said the incident took place in Kepong and that there were “clear elements of animal abuse”.

“The CCTV footage showed that the incident occurred just after midnight on Jan 30. The area was lit and the dog could be seen (in the footage),” she told FMT.

She said the dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic yesterday morning by a woman who often fed the dog.

“By the time she came to know about the incident, it was almost 10am. The dog was in very bad shape. The majority of its skin was torn badly,” Fauziah said, adding that the animal was still receiving treatment.

She reiterated that violence and cruelty towards animals was an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

Fauziah said she had lodged a police report at the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters (IPD) as well as at the Sentul IPD.

“I have also submitted several photos and videos of the incident location to assist the police in their investigations,” she added.

FMT has sought comment from the police.