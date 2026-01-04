Motorcyclist killed, wife and baby injured in crash while fleeing dog

The twin-cylinder motorcycle, a Benelli TNT300, that crashed into the rear of a lorry parked on the road shoulder in Machap, near Kluang, last night. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A motorcyclist chased by a dog was killed while his wife and their one-year-old baby were seriously injured in an accident at Jalan Empangan, Taman Murni Jaya, Machap, near Kluang, last night.

Kluang police chief Bahrin Noh said the man riding the twin-cylinder motorcycle, a Benelli TNT300, lost control and rammed into the back of a lorry parked on the right shoulder of the road.

The accident occurred at about 7.30pm as the man was riding the motorcycle with his wife and their son from Tasik Machap towards the Taman Murni housing area.

Sinar Harian identified the rider as Amirul Azim Hamdan, 28, who suffered head injuries.

His wife, aged 28, and baby suffered serious head injuries and are receiving treatment at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom in Kluang.

Bahrin said the lorry driver tested negative for drugs.