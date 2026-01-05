Senior citizen dies in suspected drink driving incident

Timur Laut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the suspect will be remanded for investigation for driving under the influence. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A senior citizen was killed when a car driven by a foreign national rammed into her on Jalan Lembah Permai, Tanjung Tokong in Penang last night.

Timur Laut police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the driver of the sports utility vehicle was heading from Mount Erskine to Tanjung Bungah when he hit the 67-year-old woman as she was crossing the road at about 11.30pm.

He said police were informed of the incident at 11.40pm, and that the woman’s death was confirmed at the scene.

“The 51-year-old SUV driver, who was given an alcohol test, is suspected of driving with an alcohol level above the permitted limit,” he said in a statement today.

Rozak said the man had been arrested and would be remanded for investigation under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence.