Let authorities probe Agrobank online fraud issue, says Mat Sabu

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had confirmed that Agrobank incurred losses amounting to RM203.8 million due to online fraud reported in November last year.

SHAH ALAM : The agriculture and food security ministry is leaving it to the authorities to investigate the issue of Bank Pertanian Malaysia Bhd’s (Agrobank) losses of more than RM200 million due to online fraud.

Its minister Mohamad Sabu said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the police and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“We leave it 100% to them to investigate. I cannot provide further comments,” he told reporters after officiating the Madani Agro Excellence Awards here.

Media reports yesterday cited home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as confirming, in a written parliamentary reply, that Agrobank had incurred losses amounting to RM203.8 million due to online fraud reported in November last year.

Saifuddin said 47 individuals had been arrested in connection with the case. Three were charged under Section 424C(1) of the Penal Code for using mule accounts, while the remaining 44 suspects continued to be probed as police, assisted by CyberSecurity Malaysia and BNM, finalised the investigation papers.

Without disclosing details of the fraud, he added that the case did not involve any customer accounts of the financial institution.