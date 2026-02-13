3 tonnes of meth seized as cops bust international syndicate

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail (second from right) showing the drugs seized in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have crippled an international drug trafficking syndicate after seizing more than three tonnes of methamphetamine and other drugs in a series of raids last month.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said: “The illicit substances could have destroyed the lives of an estimated 16 million people.”

He said the syndicate is believed to have transported its drugs primarily by sea, storing them in shipping containers at logistics hubs before distributing them to international markets.

Eight suspects aged between 23 and 45 were arrested in raids carried out in Penampang, Inanam, Kota Kinabalu in Sabah, and Port Klang and Teluk Sepanggar port.

Among the drugs seized were three tonnes of methamphetamine, 102kg of ketamine, 90kg of ecstasy pills, 4kg of vape liquid believed to contain cocaine and 2.6kg of Erimin 5 pills.

“On Jan 21 at a logistics premises in Port Klang, police seized 250 packages of suspected methamphetamine weighing 255kg, which were believed to be awaiting shipment to Sabah.

In a separate operation last week police arrested a woman and three men, aged between 20 and 35, in Penampang and seized various types of drugs with a street value of RM69 million.

“Police also seized a four-wheel-drive vehicle, cash and a mobile phone,” he said.