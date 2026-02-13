Learn from disciplinary board decisions, says Bersatu Youth

Youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid said any attempt to undermine Bersatu’s stability is a betrayal of the party’s cause. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu Youth has urged the party’s leaders and members to take heed of today’s expulsions by adhering to the party line.

Bersatu Youth information chief Harris Idaham Rashid said the disciplinary board’s decision to sack several key figures for violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct demonstrates that Bersatu does not compromise on such matters.

“All Bersatu leaders and members, especially those from Bersatu Youth, must learn from this by upholding discipline, conduct and order,” he said in a statement.

“Any attempt to undermine the party’s stability is clearly a betrayal of this cause.”

Bersatu has been beset by infighting for months amid a leadership tussle between party president Muhyiddin Yassin and deputy president Hamzah Zainudin, who was sacked today.

The party also terminated the memberships of Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Azahari Hasan and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

Letters from Bersatu disciplinary board chairman Radzi Manan stated that the MPs had breached Clause 9.1.4 of the party constitution, which requires members to comply with the constitution, code of ethics, and code of conduct.

Wan Fayhsal, Azahari and Fathul were among 16 Bersatu MPs who supported party vice-president Ronald Kiandee’s call for Muhyiddin to step down to make way for Hamzah.

Previously, Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan and Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah were expelled from the party in October and January, respectively.