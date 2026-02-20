Bills to split AG and PP roles, limit PM term to be tabled on Monday

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said a briefing for MPs on both bills will take place in the Parliament banquet hall at 1pm on Monday.

PETALING JAYA : Bills to separate the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor, and to limit the prime minister’s term to two terms will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the second reading for both bills is scheduled for the following week, on March 2 and March 3, Berita Harian reported.

She added that a briefing for MPs on both bills will take place in the Parliament banquet hall at 1pm on Monday.

The two bills are part of four previously announced by the government to be tabled during the first Dewan Rakyat session this year.

The other two bills concern the ombudsman and freedom of information.