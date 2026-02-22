Takiyuddin has what it takes to be opposition leader, says analyst

Takiyuddin Hassan is the ideal candidate to succeed Hamzah Zainudin as opposition leader, given his experience as an elected representative, according to analyst Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri.

PETALING JAYA : An analyst has mooted PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan as a potential successor as opposition leader should Perikatan Nasional decide to replace Hamzah Zainudin, after his sacking from Bersatu.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said the opposition coalition needed a figure who had the influence and oratory prowess to lead the check and balance on the government.

He said Takiyuddin had what it took to be the opposition leader given his experience, having served three terms as an assemblyman before going on to three terms as Kota Bharu MP.

Zaharuddin said the former law minister was quite often at the forefront of PN debates and issues raised in the Dewan Rakyat.

“PN needs to have a more commanding figure in Parliament to fill the gap left by Hamzah, who possesses an aura of his own, and Takiyuddin fits the bill,” he told FMT.

If Bersatu refuses to give up the opposition leader’s post to PAS, he said, Putrajaya MP and former education minister Radzi Jidin could replace Hamzah.

“If PAS agrees to let Bersatu retain the role, Radzi could be a political compromise. However, questions will be raised over his effectiveness,” Zaharuddin said.

However, Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said it was a tall order for PAS to make way for Bersatu for the role, pointing to the party’s diminishing representation in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Yes, Radzi can do the job, but will PAS agree to it?

“I don’t see Bersatu having a chance since (Bersatu president) Muhyiddin Yassin has the support of fewer MPs now (compared with Hamzah, who purportedly has the backing of 18 Bersatu MPs),” Mazlan said.

Hamzah’s position as the opposition leader has been in limbo ever since his expulsion from Bersatu on Feb 13.

Bersatu associate wing vice-chief R Sri Sanjeevan said Muhyiddin should be given the mandate to determine the appointment of the new opposition leader.

On Friday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said the party will discuss whether it will take over the position.

The PN Supreme Council will meet today to decide on the coalition chairman’s post, but discussions on the opposition leader’s position are also expected to take place.