Third force bid hampered by divided agendas, say analysts

PETALING JAYA : The difficulty of uniting disparate political agendas remains the biggest obstacle to bringing together independent MPs in Parliament to form what has been described as a “third wave” or third force, analysts say.

They said such a bloc would struggle to become mainstream without the backing of major parties and adequate financial resources, limiting its ability to deliver on promises and development in the constituencies involved.

Tawfik Yaakub said MPs who no longer represented parties due to expulsion or loss of membership would find it hard to move collectively, as their only common ground was dissatisfaction with the struggles, parties or leaders they now opposed.

“It would be difficult to unite them under a single platform with aligned views, and they would eventually split.

“Their voices are already fading in the national political arena,” the Universiti Malaya analyst told FMT.

Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said last week that he was prepared to spearhead efforts to gather independent MPs to form a “third wave” bloc in Parliament.

The former Bersatu MP said this would give the people an alternative in what he described as a political landscape increasingly fragmented by internal party conflicts.

His proposal came against a backdrop of developments in Bersatu, which recently expelled its deputy president, Hamzah Zainudin, who is also the opposition leader.

Hamzah is said to have the backing of 18 Bersatu MPs.

In 2023, six Bersatu MPs declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim: Syed Hussin; Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar), and Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).

In the 15th general election, only two candidates won on independent tickets: Riduan Rubin (Tenom) and Verdon Bahanda (Kudat).

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said that without a shared ideology and vision, an independent bloc would be prone to fragmentation when faced with pressure or inducements from major parties with stronger resources.

Neighbouring countries’ experience

Zaharuddin said the number of independent MPs in Parliament had always been small, with many eventually joining established parties.

“On the international front, Indonesia has seen independent candidates at the local level, but they rarely last long without the support of major parties.

“In Thailand, the ‘independent MP’ phenomenon similarly ended with them aligning with party coalitions due to the need for funding and organisational structure.

“Both examples show that while an independent bloc can serve as a balancing voice, it is unlikely to become a dominant mainstream force,” he said.