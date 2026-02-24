Luxury watch shop staffer faces 44 money laundering charges involving RM1.7mil

Miki Oshiro pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before three separate judges at the Kuala Lumpur sessions court.

KUALA LUMPUR : An assistant manager at a luxury watch boutique claimed trial in the sessions court here today to 44 money laundering charges involving RM1.7 million.

Miki Oshiro, 36, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before three separate judges: Izralizam Sanusi, Azrul Darus and Norma Ismail.

According to the charges, Miki received a total of RM1.7 million in tranches from a 61-year-old woman between Oct 5, 2024 and Jan 3, 2025, and transferred RM628,499, allegedly from unlawful proceeds, into several bank accounts belonging to individuals and companies.

The transactions were allegedly made at two banks in Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya.

Miki was charged under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for up to 15 years’ imprisonment and a fine of no less than five times the amount involved or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor Izham Marzuki requested that Miki be barred from contacting any of the prosecution witnesses and ordered to report to Bukit Aman’s anti-money laundering division once a month until the disposal of the case.

The court set bail at RM105,000 with one surety, allowed the conditions sought by the prosecution and fixed Feb 27 for case mention.