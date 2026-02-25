Border control agency seeks firearms, bullet-proof vests after shooting

Two men on a motorcycle opened fire at the car of AKPS Bukit Kayu Hitam commander Nasaruddin Nasir at dawn today, but he escaped unhurt. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Firearms and bulletproof vests may be necessary for officers of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) following a shooting near the Malaysia-Thailand border at dawn today, its director-general, Shuhaily Zain, said.

Shuhaily said the matter has been raised with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Sinar Harian reported.

“AKPS officers are not equipped with firearms. This is an area that could be improved in the near future, along with providing bulletproof vests and other equipment to ensure the safety of the officers while carrying out their duties,” he was quoted as saying after meeting with Bukit Kayu Hitam commander Nasaruddin Nasir.

Nasaruddin, who escaped unharmed, had been driving alone to perform subuh prayers when two men dressed in black, riding a motorcycle and wearing full-face helmets, approached his vehicle and opened fire.

He gave chase for about 1km before the men fled into a nearby industrial area.

Police have not ruled out the possibility that the shooting was an act of retaliation by criminal syndicates operating along the border, as the Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS had recorded numerous successful seizures this year, including 100 tonnes of rice and pork.

The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm with the intent to cause death or injury.