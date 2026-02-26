2 held in Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS chief shooting

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the suspects are being interrogated. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Two men suspected of opening fire on a vehicle driven by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) commander in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Nasaruddin Nasir, have been detained.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told the Dewan Rakyat the arrests were made less than 24 hours after the incident.

“Interrogations are ongoing,” the minister said in the lower house, in response to Siti Zailah Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang), who asked about the safety of border security officials in the country following the incident.

MORE TO COME