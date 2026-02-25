Man gets 34 months’ jail, 6 strokes of the rotan for molesting disabled sister

The man made his guilty plea at the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man who molested, recorded and kept obscene images of his own sister was handed a 34-month jail term and six strokes of the rotan today.

Magistrate Arun Noval Dass imposed the sentence on the 28-year-old unemployed man after he pleaded guilty to all three charges at the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court, Harian Metro reported.

According to the first and second charges, the man, who is single, was accused of molesting his 35-year-old sister, who is a person with disabilities, at a house near Parit Raja, Batu Pahat, between 8.41pm and 9.10pm on Feb 20.

He was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or whipping, or any two of these punishments.

On the third charge, he was accused of keeping obscene videos and images of the victim on his mobile phone.

The charge, under Section 292 of the Penal Code, carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, one of his sisters saw the accused committing an indecent act against the victim while at home.

The victim is not only a person with disabilities but also requires the use of disposable diapers.

At the time of the incident, several other family members were present in the house, the court was told.

The court sentenced the accused to 12 months’ imprisonment and three strokes of the cane for each of the first and second charges, while the third charge carried a 10-month prison term.

All the prison sentences are to run concurrently, effective from the date of arrest on Feb 21, except for the caning, which is to be carried out separately.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Firdaus Ruslan, while the accused was represented by lawyer Tan Song Yang from the National Legal Aid Foundation.