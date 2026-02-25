Too few dietitians to handle disease-related malnutrition, says select committee

Suhaizan Kaiat said disease-related malnutrition may double hospital readmission risks and increase treatment costs by up to 30%.

KUALA LUMPUR : Health clinics in the country do not have enough dietitians to handle cases of disease-related malnutrition (DRM), the parliamentary special select committee on health told the Dewan Rakyat today.

DRM is a condition that occurs when serious or chronic illnesses cause inadequate nutrient intake, poor absorption, or increased nutritional needs.

Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai), who chairs the committee, said detecting and treating DRM required strengthening the healthcare workforce, as only 55% of the nation’s 1,100 health clinics have access to dietitians.

“At the same time, there are only 120 active dietitians in primary care, at an approximate ratio of one dietitian for every five to 10 clinics, limiting the reach of comprehensive dietetic treatment,” he said.

Suhaizan said DRM has significant economic implications for the country, as it could double hospital readmission risks and increase treatment costs by up to 30%.

He cited poor dietary habits as a factor in the prevalence of DRM cases, saying many young and adult Malaysians consume too few fruits and vegetables and high amounts of sugar, and lead sedentary lifestyles.

The Amanah MP suggested improving school meal programmes and increasing parental involvement in monitoring children’s dietary habits.

He also called for the repeal of sugar subsidies, and for the savings to be channelled into public health initiatives.