M’sian doubles shuttlers fare well, singles players flop at German Open

This is Leong Jun Hao’s second opening-round exit in three tournaments this year. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian doubles shuttlers did well to qualify for the second round of the German Open although most of their singles counterparts fell in the opening round.

Men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao, who was knocked out in the first round at most of the Badminton World Federation’s World Tour championships last year, lost his opening match to Taiwan’s Chi Yu Jen 21-18, 5-21, 20-22.

It was his second first-round exit in the three tournaments he entered this year. He lost in the second round in the other.

The remaining national men’s singles player, Justin Hoh, went down to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 17-21, 21-12, 8-21 at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim.

However, the men’s and mixed doubles pairs kept the Malaysian flag flying with all but one pair booking their berths in the second round, to be played later tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Men’s doubles pairs Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King, Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, Aaron Chia- Soh Wooi Yik and Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani scored convincing victories in their opening matches.

Malaysia is assured of a quarter-final spot as Sze Fei-Izzuddin and Yew Sin-Ee Yi will clash in the second round.

Mixed doubles pairs Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai and Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing also made it to the last 16 with easy victories over their Dutch and Danish rivals.

It was a case of mixed fortunes in the women’s singles with K Letshanaa going down to Japan’s higher-ranked Tomoka Miyazaki 9-21, 21-15, 11-21 in an hour-long battle.

However, world No 41 Wong Ling Ching prevailed in her opening match against India’s Tanvi Sharma, who is ranked one spot higher, winning 21-19, 17-21, 21-16.