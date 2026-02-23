Zii Jia to be part of Thomas Cup squad

BAM’s performance committee head Lee Chong Wei believes that Lee Zii Jia’s presence will strengthen the Malaysian Thomas Cup squad in the men’s singles category. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia will be part of Malaysia’s 2026 Thomas Cup squad after reaching an agreement with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

Zii Jia’s team said the player also agreed to waive his image rights fee to represent the country at the tournament in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

“We hope this marks a new dawn for Zii Jia and BAM, moving forward together in the best interest of Malaysian badminton,” the team said in a statement.

Zii Jia also thanked BAM president Tengku Zafrul Aziz and its performance committee head Lee Chong Wei for the “trust and confidence placed in him”.

Yesterday, it was reported that Zii Jia had listed several conditions to join the Thomas Cup squad.

Zii Jia resigned from BAM in 2022 to become a professional player.

Chong Wei previously said he believed Zii Jia’s presence would strengthen the Malaysian squad in the men’s singles category, with the nation expected to send four singles players and three pairs to Horsens.

Zii Jia had a six-month injury layoff last year after opting for physiotherapy instead of surgery for his back injury to preserve his career.