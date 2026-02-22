Zii Jia sets conditions to join Thomas Cup squad

Lee Zii Jia took six months off last year after opting for physiotherapy instead of surgery for his back injury to preserve his playing career. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Men’s singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia has given several conditions to the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for him to join the Thomas Cup squad in April.

BAM performance committee chairman Lee Chong Wei said Zii Jia, 27, has also asked for a week to decide whether he would join the national squad, with a final decision expected on Friday.

“There are several terms that we have discussed and we have already given our response to him.

“I have also discussed the matter with the BAM president (Tengku Zafrul Aziz) and the council members. We have a new management now and we shall see what we can offer Zii Jia,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

Chong Wei had met the Olympic bronze medallist at the national badminton academy in Bukit Kiara on Friday.

Zii Jia had a six-month injury layoff last year after opting for physiotherapy instead of a surgery for his back injury to preserve his career.

Chong Wei said the meeting with Zii Jia was smooth and constructive, but time is short as BAM finalises its plans for the Thomas Cup squad, which will be held in Horsens, Denmark, from April 24 to May 3.

“We hope he can give us a final answer quickly because we need to settle the list of players and training programmes,” the three-time Olympic silver medallist said.

Chong Wei believed Zii Jia’s presence would strengthen the Malaysian squad in the men’s singles category, with the nation expected to send four singles players and three pairs to Horsens.

“He could be the second or third singles player, bringing a better balance to the squad,” he said.