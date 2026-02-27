Rehab staff to face action after 47 inmates test positive for meth

AADK said it has started holding surprise inspections and urine tests across all of its rehab centres to ensure that they are remain free from drug abuse. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Several staff members at a government-run drug rehabilitation centre in Serdang, Kedah, will face disciplinary action after 47 inmates at the centre tested positive for methamphetamine.

After an Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission probe found that the staff members were liable for misconduct, the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) said disciplinary proceedings were launched into the personnel involved.

It said those involved have been transferred out of the rehab centre in the meantime.

“AADK firmly stresses that it will not compromise with any party found guilty of breaching integrity or violating the laws of the country,” it said in a statement.

The EAIC, which found that the rehab centre staff had breached regulations against bringing banned substances into the centre, also recommended that a police report be lodged.

AADK said it had started surprise inspections and urine tests across all of its rehab centres to ensure that its facilities remain free from drug abuse.

The agency also said it would follow up on the EAIC’s recommendations to tighten oversight and strengthen its SOPs.

“AADK will continue to work closely with EAIC to improve governance, especially in matters involving investigations into misconduct and integrity breaches among personnel,” it said.