Lawyer urges authorities to probe temple desecration

Lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan said temple desecrations can inflame inter-religious and inter-communal tensions if they are not addressed promptly, firmly and transparently.

PETALING JAYA : A lawyer has urged authorities to launch a formal investigation into a video showing the demolition of a Hindu temple structure, in which individuals were seen standing on a sacred part of the temple.

Rajesh Nagarajan, who represents an individual who filed a police report at the Dangi Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur over the viral video, said the individuals were seen stepping on the moolasthaanam – the most sacred area of a Hindu temple that houses the principal deity or divine symbol.

Rajesh said Malaysia’s criminal law explicitly provides for offences such as insulting or defiling a place of worship, as well as deliberate acts intended to wound the religious feelings of any person.

He said the act of stepping on the temple’s moolasthaanam is not only disrespectful but also constitutes a serious religious insult.

“The conduct captured in the video has caused deep anger and profound hurt among members of the Hindu community,” he said in a statement.

“In a plural society such as Malaysia, such actions have the potential to inflame inter-religious and inter-communal tensions if they are not addressed promptly, firmly and transparently.

“We urge the authorities to immediately open a formal investigation into this incident and identify the individuals involved.”

Rajesh said the authorities should examine whether there were elements of malicious intent or religious insult, and take firm action under the relevant provisions of the law.

He said swift and decisive action is essential to send a clear message that any form of desecration or religious insult will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to monitor developments and call for full transparency and accountability at every stage of the investigation,” he said.