Albanese tells Australia to ‘turn the heat down’ after bomb threat

Anthony Albanese said he does not take security for granted after being evacuated for hours due to an alleged bomb threat. (EPA Images pic)

SYDNEY : Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday he did not take his security for granted after he was evacuated from his residence for several hours following an alleged bomb threat.

Albanese was evacuated from his residence in Canberra late on Tuesday following a security threat and returned a few hours later after nothing suspicious was found.

Police said there was no ongoing threat.

“I think it’s just a reminder, take every opportunity to tell people, turn the heat down for goodness sake,” Albanese said at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

“We can’t take these things for granted.”

State broadcaster ABC said on Wednesday the threat was linked to Shen Yun, a classical Chinese dance troupe banned in China that is due to perform in Australia this month.

The message sent to the group’s local organisers falsely claimed that explosives had been placed around Albanese’s residence and would detonate if the group performed in the country, the ABC reported.

Police declined to comment on the source of the threat.

New York-based Shen Yun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday Albanese posted on Instagram a photo of his dog standing by a door at The Lodge, his official residence in Canberra, with a caption thanking police for their work.