KTM puts on 26 extra trains for Hari Raya travel

There will be eight extra ETS trips between JB Sentral and KL Sentral; six between Ipoh and KL Sentral; and two trips each for the Butterworth-KL Sentral and Padang Besar-KL Sentral routes. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : An extra 26 train services will be provided by KTM from March 17 to March 29 to meet the high demand for the Hari Raya Adilfitri holidays, as the existing stock of tickets for the festive period have nearly sold out.

KTM put tickets for 10 additional ETS trips on sale at noon today, while those for the remaining 16 trips will be announced later, the railway said in a statement today.

The additional ETS services involve eight trips between JB Sentral and KL Sentral; six trips between Ipoh and KL Sentral; two trips each between Butterworth and KL Sentral; and Padang Besar and KL Sentral routes.

For EMUPlus services, eight trips will operate between Ipoh and KL Sentral during the same period.

Aidilfitri Express

In addition, the Aidilfitri Express will operate on March 18 for the KL Sentral-Tumpat route and on March 22 for the return journey, with a total of 792 tickets on offer, including sleeper coaches, at fares from RM80 to RM95.

A similar service will be run from the KL Sentral to Padang Besar route on March 17 and March 22, with the return journey the following day (March 18 and March 23); there will be 1,200 tickets on sale at a one-way fare of RM70.

“Overall, the total number of seats offered during the Aidilfitri celebration period is 285,714, covering 70 trips daily with an average of 21,978 seats per day,” the railway said.