Penang deputy CM at MACC office to assist in zakat probe

Penang deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid is said to be giving his statement as MACC investigates the alleged abuse of zakat funds. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Penang deputy chief minister Mohamad Abdul Hamid has arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) office in George Town to assist in the agency’s probe into the alleged abuse of zakat funds.

A Proton X70 ferrying the Penang PKR chief entered the compound of the state MACC office at about 9.48am today, after which he was seen entering the building, Sinar Harian reported.

Mohamad, who chairs the Penang Islamic religious council, is said to be giving his statement as MACC investigates allegations that zakat funds were abused by a senior state government official for the purchase of land.

MACC was previously reported to have visited several offices believed to be linked to the case to obtain documents.

Mohamad had said he was ready to be summoned by MACC to assist in the probe and that he would fully cooperate with the investigation.

He also said that the state Islamic religious council and its zakat collection body had handed over the relevant documents to the anti-graft agency.

PAS had called for Mohamad to quit as deputy chief minister in light of the allegations, but the Batu Maung assemblyman dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.