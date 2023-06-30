We need time to undo decades of indoctrination

Just because Anwar Ibrahim is prime minister, some people think he can do something and bring changes tomorrow. It doesn’t happen that way.

From Adnan D

Many Malaysian WhatsApp groups from Africa to New Zealand have been discussing the case of the lady who was issued a summons for wearing shorts in her own shop in Kelantan recently.

There was an uproar on social media, with hundreds of comments everywhere, many on the lines of “am not surprised”, “typical Malaysia”.

But many don’t realise that you cannot change the attitude of government servants overnight. They think just because Anwar Ibrahim is prime minister, he can do something and bring changes tomorrow.

It doesn’t happen that way.

No Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, are rushing back to Malaysia to work with the current regime. Some retirees have gone back to be with their children but not young entrepreneurs.

Many are waiting to see what will happen in the next five years.

There is a bloated government, and a thinking process that will take time to change, if at all. For many years the Barisan Nasional-led government played the race and religion card. We need to move on. I cannot blame BN per se, but their leader at that time.

Anwar has no majority. People of other parties have their own views and are active on social media. Change cannot come overnight. So, please give Anwar time.

I listen to many podcasts in Malaysia and so do many Malaysians overseas. Many are voters. Race and religion are not in their equation. The economy, education, a level playing field, needs-based policy and being happy are important to them. Religion and race are personal matters to us.

There has been many years of abuse and indoctrination by the previous regime. The worst part is that the leaders of the previous regime are still alive and involved in politics, thinking they are relevant. They are supposed to be retired, yet some spew venom.

I live abroad, and to us Islam is all encompassing but doesn’t interfere with other religions or other people.

Unknown to many, Malaysia has developed her own brand of Islam, no thanks to the politicians. Malaysia cannot afford to be extremist. The country cannot afford to do so, in economic terms. Please don’t destroy Malaysia.

Adnan D is an FMT reader.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.