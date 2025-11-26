Albert Tei, from accused bribe-giver to political detonator

Yesterday, Malaysia’s prime minister lost a political secretary. Not to a routine reshuffle. Not to a quiet career move.

But to a controversy he could no longer keep at arm’s length.

Shamsul Iskandar Akin resigned, saying he had been targeted by attempts to “attack” him and tarnish the government’s image.

That explanation will not satisfy a public that deserves harder answers.

Was this a defensive retreat, or the first visible unravelling of a much larger thread?

Because at the centre of this storm sits one deeply improbable figure: Albert Tei.

An accused bribe-giver who has turned himself into a political detonator, and whose ripples have now reached Putrajaya.

Hero, scapegoat… or weapon?

Tei entered the national bloodstream in late 2024 in one of the most bizarre and self-destructive ways imaginable: by recording himself discussing the alleged bribery of elected representatives.

Not exposing bribes paid by others. But speaking about his own role in offering them.

Videos surfaced showing Tei discussing payments to several Sabah assemblymen — politicians widely seen as likely participants in what appeared to be a classic pay-to-play scheme involving mineral exploration licences.

Some saw him as a whistleblower exposing rot. Others, a calculating opportunist trying to rewrite his role.

Many in civil society saw only the obvious: a man admitting to criminal conduct while seeking a reputational makeover as a reluctant hero.

Tei claimed he was under pressure. He said he was confronting “systematic corruption”.

He sought protection as a whistleblower. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) rejected that application.

Instead, on June 30, he was charged in the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court with two counts of offering RM350,000 to two former assemblymen.

That alone undercuts the myth-making. Whistleblowers expose bribes. They don’t admit to giving them.

Almost predictably, Tei pivoted again. He recast himself as a pawn. A victim. A “small fish” sacrificed while “sharks swim free”.

Civil society is right about one thing: if you pay bribes, you don’t become the moral author of reform.

But this is not merely the story of a self-serving businessman. From the pattern of events, the messaging, and the timing, it begins to read like something more coordinated. Almost strategic.

Politics is never blind to timing

In politics, timing is never random. And people facing the possibility of prison do not suddenly grow noble consciences — they grow survival strategies.

From November last year — almost a year before Sabah’s state election — Tei intensified his attacks on the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)–Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

This came after his mineral licence applications were cancelled.

Soon, his narrative expanded. It was no longer just about a licence. It became about “corruption in Sabah”. Then about the legitimacy of the state government itself.

The chronology is impossible to ignore: Licence cancellations. Public attacks. Social media performances. Political appearances. Escalation.

The messaging grew sharper with each month, increasingly framed to destabilise public confidence in the Sabah administration.

Strip away the drama and the real pattern is this: The whole saga was no longer about mineral rights — it had become about shaking the political stability of Sabah, and potentially bringing down its government.

Even if Tei initially believed he was “exposing wrongdoings”, the sequence of disclosures made his story extremely useful to anyone who would benefit from a weakened GRS-led government.

The obvious question therefore isn’t just, what did Tei do? It’s who stood to gain from what he was doing?

In a world of political warfare, motivation matters almost as much as evidence.

And now… Putrajaya enters the frame

If this scandal had remained in Sabah, it would already qualify as explosive. But it didn’t.

In the days before Shamsul’s resignation, Tei widened his claims to include people allegedly linked to the Prime Minister’s Office.

He alleges he spent RM629,000 on renovations, furnishings and appliances for properties connected to Shamsul.

He claims to have paid for premium cigars and custom suits. He produced what he says are receipts, WhatsApp screenshots, renovation photos and “before-and-after” images.

These claims remain unproven and must be treated as allegations. Tei is an accused man. His claims can only be validated through official investigation.

But they are not vague claims. They are disturbingly specific.

According to Tei, his so-called dossier, allegedly over 300 pages thick, includes dates and amounts for separate payments:

RM20,000 in Kota Kinabalu (November 8, 2023)

RM100,000 in Kuala Lumpur (November 24, 2023)

RM100,000 in Bukit Puchong (December 15, 2023)

RM50,000 in Kuala Lumpur (January 22, 2024)

RM50,000 (April 26, 2024)

US$6,000 (April 4, 2024)

If these documents exist, table them. If messages are authentic, forensically test them. If cash changed hands, follow the money.

Shamsul’s resignation is not exoneration. It is retreat.

And if he is innocent, the only proper response is full and immediate cooperation: opening his financial records, phone logs and communications to independent scrutiny.

Anything less will be interpreted, fairly or not, as evasion.

This is now Anwar Ibrahim’s test — and only his

Anwar Ibrahim built his political identity on “reformasi”. On moral courage. On opposition to abuse of power.

Now the promise faces its sharpest test.

He can choose what too many leaders before him chose: to distance himself, minimise the moment, allow time and noise to swallow it.

Or he can choose the only path that preserves credibility: Order a complete, transparent MACC investigation into every person, document and allegation mentioned by Tei — including anyone linked to his own office.

Because silence is not neutrality. It is optics. And in Malaysian politics, optics quickly harden into belief.

If Anwar hesitates, the vacuum will fill itself — with speculation, cynicism and the familiar national conclusion: they are all the same.

There is also a darker possibility that cannot be ignored: that Tei is not merely accusing corruption — he is part of a broader political manoeuvre.

The abrupt rise to prominence. The dramatic videos. The carefully timed escalations. The amplified meetings. The consistent politicisation.

This does not resemble a lone citizen’s crusade. It resembles choreography.

Whether Tei is a pawn, a proxy, or simply an opportunist who found himself useful to powerful unnamed figures, one fact remains: his actions now affect the integrity of the federal government.

That makes this bigger than Tei. Bigger than Shamsul. Bigger even than Sabah.

Albert Tei is not the story — he is the evidence of the disease

Tei may well be guilty. He is already charged in court. He may yet face further consequences.

But his allegations, self-serving as they may be, have produced a body of claims that climb alarmingly close to the centre of national power.

That alone demands serious institutional response.

Malaysia has seen this pattern before: low-level players paraded as proof of “action”, while those nearer the nerve centre fade into procedural fog.

If the government is truly serious about reform, this time it must be different.

MACC must investigate this without fear or favour. The Attorney-General’s Chambers must prosecute if wrongdoing is found. Parliament must refuse to turn its head.

This is not just about corruption, it is about credibility. About whether Malaysians can ever again believe that power is exercised in trust, and not in exchange.

Anwar should view this moment both as a warning and a final opportunity: Act decisively, and he could still cement the reform legacy he promised.

Hesitate — and the rot will not just circle his government. It will define it.

And looming behind everything is the biggest unanswered question of all:

Where did Tei get the millions of ringgit needed to fund his alleged operations. And, more importantly, who was really bankrolling him?

Because men like Albert Tei don’t move this boldly, this loudly, or this long — without someone, somewhere, seeing value in the chaos they create.

And that is the question Malaysia must now demand answers to.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.