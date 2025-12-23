Something missing in Cabinet reshuffle: a push on reforms

The recent reshuffle of the Cabinet is a timely development. It is pursuant to resignations and the need to revamp certain portfolios as the next general election draws near.

It is not doubted, as opined by a prominent educationist, that political appointments to key ministries related to the economy augur well for the continued economic progress of the country. There is no reason to dispute this rational observation.

Malaysia’s economic development with its emphasis on international trade coupled with a continued stance to create a conducive environment to attract foreign investment has never been questioned. It places the country in good stead internationally.

Neither is it a major source of concern that some trading partners have levied unwarranted tariffs as a bargaining tool to exert influence in this part of the world.

As a trading nation, we have what it takes, given the broadening of the economic base over time through diversification. It was built on targeted initiatives over the years buttressed on our strengths. The government should be commended on this front.

Key appointments of ministers at the international trade and economy ministries are a comfort.

Something missing

Notwithstanding this, it appears we are missing something crucial, either by ignorance or on purpose. One would be right to question if this is the expected game plan we all voted for.

The economy was not a key consideration both at the 2018 and 2022 polls. The battle cry was reform, not refinement of the economic agenda. It is good to take a step back and examine how we have fared on this dimension

Corruption was, and continues to be, the number one enemy. The opposition took great pains to highlight this, including and not limited to 1MDB. Cronyism and self-enrichment at the public’s expense followed close behind.

At the forefront was abuse of power, through control of key agencies, enforcement included, and appointments of political allies to lucrative positions at government linked corporations.

Integrity and good governance were compromised and deemed sadly lacking.

Are they good enough?

The pertinent question is whether current appointments are considered robust enough to further fortify the relatively slow pace of institutional reform. Or is altruism, spoken loudly before, now on the back burner?

Interestingly, there are no changes at the home ministry and institutional reform ministry.

Some matters related to corruption and institutional reform are lagging surreptitiously behind. These include, among others:

Deaths of suspects during police operations and those while in police custody;

Perceived endemic corruption in enforcement agencies;

Separation of the positions of attorney-general and public prosecutor;

Inertia on tabling an Act on Political Financing; and

Perception that certain institutions are being used to settle old scores.

The message being heard now from various quarters is unambiguous. Focus should be on integrity, teamwork and service to the people. This initiative is anchored on being ‘’in line with principles of good governance”.

The challenge

This is the challenge that the current administration has to grapple with to complement its current strengths and focus on economic initiatives to drive the economy. Integrity cannot be compromised!

In this context, it is disillusioning to read that the head of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency has delivered a blunt reality check: that the firing of deviants is “neither simple nor can it be carried out arbitrarily”.

This is due to strict constitutional protections for civil servants. Apparently, as things stand, any disciplinary action, including dismissal, is subject to Articles 132 to 135 of the Federal Constitution. It guarantees due process before service can be terminated.

So let’s get cracking on this. The current administration has set a target to be in the top third quartile on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index. How is this objective going to achieve fruition when a simple “obstacle” on dismissing corrupt enforcement officials cannot be expedited.

The writing on the wall is clear. Failure to deliver on key promises made prior to being elected into office, namely on good governance, sounds a death knell, notwithstanding any regional role which has raised the nation’s profile, either politically or on economic progress.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of FMT.