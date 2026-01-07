Tough road for Samsuri after Jan 9?

Social media was briefly abuzz after the circulation of a photo of a meeting between Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar. The photo was reportedly taken after Muhyiddin returned from overseas.

It was during his time abroad that the former prime minister announced his resignation as chairman of Perikatan Nasional (PN), officially dated Dec 30, 2025.

Some have interpreted the photo as the clearest hint yet of Muhyiddin’s potential successor. Samsuri, widely known as Dr Sam, is said to be PAS’s preferred candidate for the post of PN chairman.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang meanwhile has said that he is “too old” to lead PN, which also includes Bersatu, Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party.

A PN insider told FMT that PAS had actually nominated two names: Samsuri, and its deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. Tuan Ibrahim, however, is reportedly being reserved to focus on winning control of the Pahang administration in the 16th general election (GE16).

Samsuri is also seen as a suitable candidate to attract non-Malay and non-Muslim support. His technocratic image could provide a fresh face for both PAS and PN. His limited experience outside Terengganu, however, could be a point of concern.

Tuan Ibrahim served in the federal Cabinet from 2020 to 2022, but his public image may lack the “wow factor” to appeal to non-Malay and non-Muslim voters.

Nevertheless, appointing either Samsuri or Tuan Ibrahim would come with constraints as neither leads PAS in the way that some PN leaders desire.

There are even claims that PN’s Supreme Council may propose Hadi to serve as chairman in his capacity as PAS president. Rumours also suggest that if this proposal does not materialise, the coalition may retain its existing leadership.

PN’s Supreme Council meeting is expected to take place after Bersatu’s Supreme Council convenes on Jan 9.

“There was a proposal for the PN meeting to be held Jan 15, but it could be moved forward (but after Jan 9) so that the post of PN chairman can be filled immediately,” said a source from PN.

Challenge of repairing Bersatu-PAS ties

Regardless of who becomes PN chairman, even if it is Samsuri, the challenges will be significant. Before strategising for GE16, the new chairman’s first task must be to mend relations between Bersatu and PAS.

The political crisis in Perlis over the appointment of the menteri besar exposed rifts and grievances within PAS towards Bersatu, with questions raised of loyalty and betrayal.

Tensions escalated after the Perlis menteri besar post shifted from PAS to Bersatu, even though PAS held the majority of seats in the state assembly.

This northern episode also sparked speculation about a possible reunion between Umno and PAS under Muafakat Nasional, likely excluding Bersatu due to Umno’s reluctance to cooperate with the party.

Thus, if the new PN chairman wants to lead effectively, he must first heal these wounds and erase the scars left by the Perlis crisis.

PN chairman not a party leader

If Samsuri is selected, he will face the challenge of commanding respect as someone who is not a party chief, unlike Hadi or Muhyiddin.

Without respect, his directives and advice may not be followed. There is a real question of whether Samsuri would be constrained, unable to assert his leadership vision within PN.

In the current scenario, with Hadi unwilling to take on the PN chairmanship, questions remain: can the opposition coalition manage its internal crisis, or will it fester into a more serious divide?

Will it result in PAS and Bersatu going their separate ways, or will they unite under Samsuri to lead PN and potentially position him as prime minister? Could Bersatu figures, including Muhyiddin, return to helm PN?

These developments will be closely watched as PN’s Supreme Council convenes in the coming days.

The writer is the editor of FMT’s Malay News Desk.

This article represents the writer’s opinion and does not necessarily reflect FMT’s position.