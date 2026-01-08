Azizulhasni clinches gold at Asean track cycling meet

Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang and national rider Nurul Alyssa Farid emerged champions in their respective races at the National Velodrome in Nilai today. (Bernama pic)

NILAI : National track cycling ace Azizulhasni Awang continued his impressive form at the Asean Track Series 1 (President’s Cup) by clinching the elite men’s keirin title at the National Velodrome here today.

Nicknamed “The Pocket Rocketman,” Azizul secured the gold medal after edging out Indonesia’s Dika Alif Dhentaka, with Hong Kong’s To Cheuk Hei claiming bronze.

Two other Malaysian representatives, Ridwan Sahrom and Fadhil Zonis, finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Meanwhile, national rider Nurul Alyssa Farid emerged champion in the elite women’s keirin event after defeating compatriot Nurul Izzah Izzati Asri. Hong Kong’s Cho Yiu Yeung took the bronze.