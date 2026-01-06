Wei Chong-Kai Wun stun top Danes, Hon Jian-Haikal bow out

Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun will face Japanese pair Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita for a place in the Malaysia Open quarter-finals. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia’s men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun advanced to the second round of the Malaysia Open badminton tournament after defeating top Danish duo Kim Astrup-Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in straight games today.

The world No 5 pair won 21-17, 21-18 in 42 minutes against the 10th-ranked former world champions at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur. The victory levelled their head-to-head record at two wins apiece from four meetings.

Wei Chong-Kai Wun will take on Japanese pair Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita for a place in the quarter-finals.

In another men’s doubles match, Malaysian pair Nur Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong defeated compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi 11-21, 24-22, 21-11 in a 52-minute contest.

They will next face either South Korea’s Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae or China’s Chen Bo Yang-Liu Yi in the last-16 match tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Choong Hon Jian-Haikal Nazri suffered a heartbreaking defeat, losing in three games to the higher-ranked English pair Ben Lane-Sean Vendy after taking the opening game in a 68-minute battle.

They went down 21-16, 16-21, 15-21, much to the disappointment of the home crowd.

The English duo will meet Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani in the second round on Thursday.