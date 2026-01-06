Nestle recalls infant formula in several European countries

Nestle carried out testing of all arachidonic acid oil and related oil mixes used in potentially affected infant nutrition products. (Reuters pic)

ZURICH : Swiss food giant Nestle on Monday announced a recall of batches of infant formula in several European countries, notably Germany, Austria, Denmark, Italy and Sweden, as a precautionary measure.

On its website, the group said it had detected a “quality issue” in an ingredient sourced from one of its major suppliers.

“Nestle has undertaken testing of all arachidonic acid oil and corresponding oil mixes used in the production of potentially impacted infant nutrition products,” it said on its website.

“No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the products involved to date.”

Nestle said it was in contact with authorities in the relevant countries “to ensure the necessary steps are taken”.

“Nestle assures parents and caregivers that it is implementing appropriate actions, including a product recall where necessary.”

On the local versions of its website for each affected country, the group has posted pictures with the batch numbers of the products, which are sold under different names.

In Germany, they are sold under the Beba and Alfamino brands, among others.

The company provided instructions for returning the products and obtaining a refund, as well as a phone number to answer consumer questions.