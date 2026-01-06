Zii Jia’s comeback bid foiled by first-round defeat at Malaysia Open

Lee Zii Jia will compete in the India Open, Indonesia Masters, and Thailand Masters over three consecutive weeks following the Malaysia Open. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National singles shuttler Lee Zii Jia’s attempt to return to international competition was cut short today when he lost to India’s Ayush Shetty in the first round of the Malaysia Open.

The former world No 1, whose ranking slipped to 144 after a season disrupted by injury, lost 12-21, 17-21 to the 22nd-ranked Indian player in 38 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Zii Jia, 27, who opted for rehabilitation over back surgery to preserve his career, appeared cautious throughout the match, mindful of aggravating his previous injury.

Despite the setback, the former All England champion will compete in three consecutive tournaments – the India Open, Indonesia Masters and Thailand Masters.

He had previously said the Malaysia Open would serve as a test of his fitness ahead of the busy schedule.

Over his career, Zii Jia has won six World Tour titles, including last year’s Australia Open crown. He also won the All England title in 2021 and the bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The only other Malaysian singles player in the tournament, Leong Jun Hao, will open his campaign against China’s Wang Zheng Xing tomorrow.