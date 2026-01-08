Men on the double lift dampened spirits in Malaysia Open

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik defeated Chinese pair Chen Xu Jun-Liu Yang 21-14, 14-21, 21-14. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The nation’s top two men’s doubles pairs brought much-needed cheer to the national camp by storming into the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Open badminton tournament after a string of major losses earlier today.

World No 2 pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were made to work hard before they defeated the unheralded Chinese pair Chen Xu Jun-Liu Yang 21-14, 14-21, 21-14 in 61 minutes at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

The second seeds will take on South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Ki Dong Ju or Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

Malaysia’s world No 5 pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun then romped to victory as they defeated the 26th ranked Japanese pair Hiroki Midorikawa-Kyohei Yamashita 21-9, 21-15 in just 29 minutes.

The duo will meet either compatriots Nur Azriyn Ayub-Tan Wee Kiong or world No 1 pair Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae, who are playing later today.

Earlier, women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah, men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and mixed doubles shuttlers Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai lost in their last 16 ties.

National men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao was another second-round casualty, falling to top Indonesian singles shuttler Jonatan Christie.

The only other Malaysian pair to make it to the quarter-finals is reigning world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei.