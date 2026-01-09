Aaron-Wooi Yik save the blushes for Malaysia

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik beat Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in straight games. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik saved the blushes for the nation after they became the only Malaysian representatives to make it to the last four of the Malaysia Open championships today.

In a disastrous home-ground event which saw most of the doubles and singles players being knocked out in the second round yesterday and today, the fans were thrilled to see the world No 2 pair defeating the top Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Reza Pahlevi Isfahani to book a semi-final berth.

In a hard-fought match buoyed up by the capacity crowd, Aaron-Wooi Yik took 34 minutes to win 21-19, 21-10 at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, for their second win against the Indonesians in six encounters.

In the semi-final tomorrow, they will clash with another Indonesian pair, Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri, who won when the two pairs met once before.