Brewing a business with a tea-rrific twist

Masala tea and turmeric milk in a can? Yes, Leafhaus founder Gisnervern Arikrishnan actually did it! (Sheela Vijayan @ FMT Lifestyle)

PETALING JAYA : Challenges can pose as stepping stones to success. A small business endeavour, no matter how modest, can become profitable – provided you’ve offering something that stands out in the marketplace.

This is what Gisnervern Arikrishnan, founder of Leafhaus, learnt when he launched what he believes is the world’s first sterilised halal masala tea in a can.

“I introduced this product in August and that achievement was a result of wanting to overcome a challenge,” Gisnervern told FMT Lifestyle.

He had been operating a kiosk in his alma mater, Multimedia University (MMU) in Cyberjaya, selling masala tea for RM1 a cup. Wishing to deepen his business knowledge, he enrolled in an MBA programme at the university.

Gisnervern’s ‘tea-rrific’ journey began with a humble kiosk at the Multimedia University, Cyberjaya. (Gisnervern Arikrishnan pic)

But juggling studies with running the kiosk was tough. So, he hired students to manage the kiosk for him instead.

“Although I gave them the recipe, the tea they brewed just didn’t taste the same,” the 31-year-old said, adding that this affected his business.

Since he relied on the profits to fund his postgraduate studies, Gisnervern was pushed to find a better solution.

But how could he ensure that his tea would always taste the same without brewing it himself? That question sparked the idea of introducing a canned version of the drink.

He dived into research and development, working with a halal original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to refine the concept. He partnered with the company as he wanted to give Muslim consumers’ confidence to enjoy his product.

His hard work paid off: the tea – which can be enjoyed chilled or warm – carries a gentle hint of spice, while the sterilised milk gives it a rich, comforting finish.

Leafhaus’s canned masala tea makes it easy to enjoy your favourite brew on the go. (Gisnervern Arikrishnan pic)

Gisnervern didn’t stop at masala tea – he also introduced canned turmeric milk. “I was inspired after hearing a podcast in which Rosyam Nor talked about the benefits of turmeric,” recalled Gisnervern.

This drink, also made with sterilised milk, is delightful, with just the right balance of turmeric. Still, when he launched both products, not everyone celebrated his success.

“A lot of people said, ‘Who would want to drink masala tea cold?’,” he recalled.

But he let the criticisms slide, and continued promoting his drinks on TikTok. After all, perseverance is something Gisnervern knows well.

After losing his job as a senior accounts executive during the pandemic, he took on a string of odd jobs to survive.

He waited on tables, dabbled in sales, took on acting jobs, harvested oil palms and even carried gas tanks before starting the tea kiosk at MMU.

When the day is hot, cool down with a glass of iced masala tea or turmeric milk. (Gisnervern Arikrishnan pic)

He chose to sell masala tea as he was inspired by oil palm plantation workers who often spoke about the power of natural ingredients. Today he has sold over 2,000 cans and is already seeing repeat customers.

Looking ahead, Gisnervern said he hopes to place his products in Mydin, BananaBro, ST Rosyam Mart and BilaBila Mart outlets.

He has also launched a “Heritage Run” campaign, inviting affiliates to help promote his drinks as he works towards the target of selling 10,000 cartons by Dec 31.

He will also be introducing his next creation: green tea masala. Made with matcha, this is a refreshing twist that blends the familiar with something new.

The turmeric milk is rich and comforting, with just the right balance of turmeric in it. (Gisnervern Arikrishnan pic)

To entrepreneurs working on unconventional ideas, he offered this piece of advice: “When you receive criticisms, who are they to say you’re wrong? Stick with your instincts.

“Everyone learns from mistakes – it’s okay to fall, and just embrace every challenge.”

To purchase the masala tea or turmeric milk, message Leafhaus or Gisnervern’s TikTok accounts; or send a WhatsApp message to 016-256 9149.

The masala tea and turmeric milk are priced at RM5 each (excluding delivery). Delivery is available throughout Malaysia.

From Dec 1-31, a carton (24 cans) will be priced at only RM100.

The drinks are also available at Leafé Mart and KSE Mart at the International Islamic University Malaysia, Gombak.