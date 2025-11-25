Could playing sports at night trigger a heart attack?

Recent news of two men who passed away after playing badminton at night has rattled netizens. (AFP pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Last month, social media users were shocked by the sudden death of a man who reportedly collapsed while playing badminton at night.

The man, in his 30s, passed away just five days after a similar incident involving a 35-year-old who also collapsed and died while playing badminton at night.

Both men were reported to have died from heart attacks, prompting some netizens to float the idea that strenuous activity at night can be dangerous. But is this true?

Dr Mohd Naufal Yunos, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Sports and Exercise Science at Universiti Malaya, said participating in sports at night is not the cause of fatal heart attacks.

Instead, the risk depends on a person’s underlying health, such as undiagnosed heart conditions, high blood pressure, or obesity, he said.

“Generally, playing sports at night only increases the risk of muscle injuries or fatigue, not heart attacks. A heart attack is more closely linked to a person’s overall health status, particularly if someone has an undetected heart condition, is unfit, seldom exercises, or suddenly engages in a high-intensity activity.

“In such cases, the sport triggers an existing heart issue. For healthy, active individuals who exercise regularly, sports, even at night, do not cause death.”

He, however, acknowledged that nighttime sports may pose different challenges because the body is naturally preparing for rest – which involves a drop in body temperature and decrease in coordination – while the parasympathetic nervous system becomes more dominant.

“Late at night, the body is preparing to rest, so sudden strenuous activity can place an extra burden on the heart. When the body is in rest mode, a sudden shift to active mode can strain the cardiovascular system.

“Sleepiness, reduced focus and poorer coordination also increase the risk of injury,” he said.

He stressed, however, that physiological factors such as lower body temperature or reduced coordination generally do not increase heart attack risk.

Choosing the right time to exercise should be based on comfort, safety and consistency. (Moganraj Villavan @ FMT Lifestyle)

Asked about the best time to exercise or play sports, Naufal said morning to early afternoon is ideal because the body is at its peak physiological performance, with optimal muscle strength, stamina and cardiovascular function.

“If someone’s goal is metabolic adaptation – for example, better glucose or lipid control – evening sports activities or workouts may offer an added advantage,” he said.

According to Naufal, workouts between 8am and 11am can improve insulin sensitivity and support fat burning, and are also associated with a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, particularly among women.

“Exercising between 11am and 5pm – when body temperature is higher and muscle flexibility greater – boosts performance and reduces the risk of premature death from heart disease, especially among men, older adults, and those with existing heart conditions,” he noted.

Workouts from 6pm to early night, meanwhile, can improve blood-vessel elasticity, reduce strain on the heart, and lower blood pressure for up to 24 hours.

“Still, there is no single ‘best time’ for everyone. Individual factors such as daily routines, type of sport, and training or competition schedules matter greatly,” Naufal said.

He stressed that choosing the right time to exercise should be based on comfort, safety and consistency. “Choose a time you can maintain regularly and that fits your lifestyle,” he concluded.