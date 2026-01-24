Pearly-Thinaah silence home crowd to enter final at Indonesia Masters

Pearly Tan-M Thinaah hope to end the 15-year wait for a title in the women’s doubles event at the Indonesia Masters. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah stormed into the final of the Indonesia Masters after defeating a home pair who were backed by a raucous crowd at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta today.

The world No 2 pair took just 31 minutes to beat Lanny Tria Mayasari-Apriyani Rayahu 21-15, 21-9 to enter their first final after three tournaments this year.

In the final tomorrow, the top seeds will face Japanese duo Arisa Igarashi-Miyu Takahashi.

In the season opener Malaysia Open early this month, Pearly-Thinaah were eliminated in the second round, but they made it to the semi-finals at the India Open a week later.

They will be hoping to end Malaysia’s 15-year title drought in the women’s doubles category at the Indonesia Masters.

Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei won the title last in 2011.

The winners in the doubles categories in this World Tour Super 500 championship will receive US$39,500 (RM158,256), and the runners-up US$19,000 (RM76,123).