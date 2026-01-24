Tang Jie-Ee Wei down Chinese pair to enter Indonesia Masters final

The reigning world champions beat Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin in straight games in the semi-final.

This is a major boost for Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, who had come under fire for their below-par performances in the last two championships. (EPA Images pic)
PETALING JAYA:
Reigning world mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei made up for the disappointment at the last two World Tour championships by storming into the finals of the Indonesia Masters today.

The pair defeated China’s world No 2 duo Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin 21-17, 21-12 in 33 minutes in their semi-final tie played at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

In the final tomorrow, Tang Jie-Ee Wei will take on the winners of the match between Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Nathaniel Pasaribu and Danish pair Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje.

