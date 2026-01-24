3 Malaysian pairs through to finals at Indonesia Masters

Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani last entered a final at the Japan Open in July 2025. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani strolled into the final of the Indonesia Masters, after defeating their Danish rivals in just 28 minutes.

The world No 9 pair, who last entered a World Tour final at the Japan Open in July, defeated Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard 21-9, 21-15 at the Istora Senayan.

Sze Fei-Izzuddin will have to contend with the vociferous home crowd when they take on home favourites Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in the final tomorrow.

The duo join mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, and women’s doubles duo Pearly Tan-M Thinaah who booked their final slots earlier.

National women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa put up a gritty fight before going down to Thailand’s Pitchamon Opatniputh, but can still hold her head high for advancing to the semi-final stage.

It was sweet revenge for Sze Fei-Izzuddin, who were beaten by the Danes in the second round of the Malaysia Open two weeks ago. The Malaysians now lead 3-2 in their five encounters to date.

Sze Fei-Izzuddin will be hoping to win their first World Tour title after a year. Their last victory was at the India Open in January 2025.

A win tomorrow will mean a Malaysian pair will retain the title won by Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun last year.