Gritty Letshanaa falls in Indonesia Masters semis

K Letshanaa lost to the higher-ranked Thai player Pitchamon Opatniputh in straight games. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s singles shuttler K Letshanaa’s impressive run at the Indonesia Masters ended in the semi-finals, but the 21-year-old can take pride in what has been her best performance on the world stage.

Letshanaa, ranked 42nd in the world, lost 15-21, 17-21 to higher-ranked Thai player Pitchamon Opatniputh in a 41-minute match at Istora Senayan.

The Malaysian shuttler had been the surprise package of the tournament, upsetting world No 12 player Michelle Li of Canada in straight games in the second round, among other standout wins.

Her run in Jakarta also marks her first-ever appearance in a World Tour Super 500 semi-final.

Letshanaa won prize money of US$7,250 (about RM29,050) as a semi-finalist.