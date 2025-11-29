RMAF ‘old timers’ keep meet-and-greet spirit alive

Ex-servicemen and friends during the ‘RMAF Old Timers: Meet and Greet’ Deepavali reunion in Brickfields. (Adrian David pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Instead of impromptu and irregular reunions, a group of air force veterans have decided to actively keep their camaraderie alive in their twilight years by holding monthly gatherings.

These Royal Malaysian Air Force officers of all races and backgrounds had served in various disciplines – from pilots, technicians, engineers, air traffic control and defence to administration duties.

Two years ago, they established the “RMAF Old Timers: Meet and Greet” platform, an idea that had been mooted by retired Warrant Officer I Ibrahim “Abraham” Mislan in 1994 after he left service.

“We’ve had numerous gatherings to celebrate Merdeka, festive seasons and RMAF Veterans Day since then, but the reunions were always spread out across various locations in the Klang Valley and other states.

“It was only in 2023 that we became more focused and decided to centralise the reunions in Kuala Lumpur, as a vast majority of us either live or work here,” said Ibrahim at a recent Deepavali reunion in Brickfields.

He said they chose an aircraft propellor as their reunion logo as a majority of the “old timers” had been service specialists in power plant technology, avionics, air radio, and airframe maintenance during the propellor-driven, piston-engine era before jet-turbine engines had come about.

Ibrahim said that due to their technical skills and knowledge, many of them enjoyed rewarding second careers after retiring from the air force.

“These reunions help us to reconnect, share stories, and enjoy good company in a friendly, easygoing atmosphere. Our shared history has forged a bond that grows stronger with time.

“Taking care of our mind and body is essential to staying strong and effective. Meaningful activities help us manage stress, while support from friends and colleagues makes us stronger together,” he said.

For Ibrahim ‘Abraham’ Mislan (left) and Ben Doraiy, these reunions strengthen the bonds forged through shared history and dedicated service. (Adrian David pic)

Retired corporal Ben Doraiy said the reunion was an excellent opportunity to exchange stories, reinforce friendships, and pay tribute to the enduring ties forged through dedicated service.

“These meetups greatly enrich our fellowship and perpetuate the proud tradition of camaraderie,” he said.

“Life has its ups and downs, something we all know well from our time in uniform. But true strength is found in appreciating what we have, staying resilient, and savouring the small but meaningful moments we share together.”

Brigadier-General (Rtd) Soon Lian Cheng, one of the oldest members at 84, said he relished catching up over drinks and sharing stories from their days of service.

“As we continue to honour our journey together, we are reminded that the hardest walk is walking alone, but it is also the walk that makes one the strongest.

“As we grow older, true strength shines through kindness, honesty and supporting one another. These qualities build respect and deepen our friendships.

“The greatest legacy we leave is the good we do – lifting and inspiring one another every day,” Soon said.