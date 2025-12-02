Thasha’s bold leap from auditor to actress

Thasha Krishnakumar hopes the National Film Development Corporation will help provide funding or co-produce films to encourage Malaysian Tamil talents to remain in the industry. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Leaving a stable corporate career for the unpredictable world of entertainment is a move many would hesitate to make. But actress Thasha Krishnakumar took the plunge after having spent four years working as an auditor with two major international firms.

“Acting has always been my passion, but I remained cautious about pursuing it, knowing the risks involved. For women, especially, joining the entertainment industry earlier is better because certain roles come with age limits,” she told Bernama.

Understanding she needed financial stability during the transition, she started an online business in 2021 called Kedailah. The brand began on Instagram before expanding to TikTok, providing her with additional income while she pursued acting full-time.

Thasha’s new career took off with “Unnodu Naan Iruppen”, a short film released on YouTube in 2018. Her performance caught the attention of prominent local director Dr Vimala Perumal, who cast her in “Tamiletchumy 2” in a supporting role.

She later appeared in her first feature film, “Undercover Rascals”, before securing a lead role in the “Ramarajan” pet-themed series.

Thasha’s major breakthrough came with the Astro Vinmeen series “Uppuroti Chidambaram”, directed by Shalini Balasundaram, in which she plays a more unsavoury character. The role opened new doors for her.

“People started recognising me after that. Even kids and elderly viewers began noticing me,” said the 31-year-old from Seremban, the youngest of three sisters.

She also appears in “Pasanga 3”, the highly anticipated continuation of the franchise. The third season will begin airing on Dec 8.

Beyond her roles, Thasha is vocal about improving working conditions for local artistes, noting that inconsistent shooting schedules make it difficult for actors to sustain themselves.

“Sometimes we shoot one month and then have a dry month. So, a good payment structure is crucial,” she said.

Thasha credits her mother, who single-handedly raised her after her father’s passing, for teaching her independence, resilience and financial discipline. (Bernama pic)

She added that cinema owners should consider lowering ticket prices, especially for B40 families, to encourage more Malaysians to return to movie theatres amidst competition from streaming platforms.

Thasha further noted that many Malaysian Tamil talents move to the Indian industry due to limited opportunities and financial challenges locally. She encouraged agencies such as the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) to take a more active role.

“If Finas could come forward to provide funding or co-produce films, it would give more hope to directors and aspiring actors,” she said.

The actress has also faced cyberbullying, especially on platforms like TikTok, where she livestreams regularly. While regulations have improved, she believes education begins at home.

“People who want to bully will always find a way. It begins with family. Children must be taught how to speak kindly and respect others,” she noted.

Over time, she has learnt to manage negativity through firmness and restraint, responding only when necessary.

Thasha, an accounting graduate from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, was raised by a single mother after losing her father at age 12. She credits her mum for instilling in her independence, resilience and financial discipline.

She continues to focus on television roles while keeping an eye on future opportunities in film. “I don’t mind supporting roles – as long as the character is important, I’m happy to play it,” she concluded.