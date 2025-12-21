Tanjung Aru-Beaufort train ride a great way to see Sabah

Sabah’s rail service is not only a mode of transport for local communities but also a heritage tourism attraction. (Wikipedia pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Going on a train journey with stunning scenery whizzing past your window is any traveller’s dream come true. Photos of rail routes like the Kandy-Ella line in Sri Lanka, famed for its sweeping views of tea plantations and mist-covered mountains, often go viral on social media.

Malaysians, too, can enjoy a remarkably similar experience – in Sabah, through its classic railway service, the only one of its kind still operating on the island of Borneo.

With fares as low as RM4.80, unchanged since 1989, the Tanjung Aru–Beaufort line – served by a century-old train – offers views of rustic villages, tropical rainforests, winding rivers and traditional settlements.

Passengers begin gathering as early as 6am at the Tanjung Aru station in Kota Kinabalu, even though the train only departs at 7.45am. Tickets are still sold manually and only at the counter, which opens at 7am.

Covering a distance of about 105km to Beaufort, the train passes seven major stations – Putatan, Kinarut, Kawang, Papar, Kimanis, Bongawan and Membakut – before arriving at Beaufort, the main destination.

Depending on weather conditions and operations, you’ll arrive at Beaufort at about 10am.

Throughout the journey, you will be treated to views of Sabah’s traditional villages, padi fields and palm oil estates, as well as mangroves, winding rivers and gentle hills that create a serene, calming atmosphere.

Adding to its charm is how well the train has retained its classic features despite several rounds of repair work.

The carriages still use a combination of metal and wood and sport large windows that can be fully opened. Its old front-facing seats offer unobstructed views throughout the ride.

But what truly captures the attention is the familiar rhythmic ringing of the classic metal bell – ting, ting, ting – followed by the loud diesel locomotive horn each time the train approaches a station or crossing, evoking nostalgia from British colonial rule era.

Upon departing from the Tanjung Aru station in Kota Kinabalu at 7.45am, one can expect to arrive at Beaufort at about 10am. (Matthew Lee pic)

According to the Sabah railway department website, the service was first developed in 1896 under the British North Borneo Chartered Company, beginning with a 37km route from Bukau to Weston. It later expanded into a 134km network spanning 14 stations from Tanjung Aru to Tenom.

Originally, the railway was built to transport rubber and tobacco from the interior to the port in Kota Kinabalu (then Jesselton) for export. It later became an essential mode of transport for delivering daily necessities to residents in Tenom and Beaufort.

Today, the rail service plays a bigger role – it is not only a mode of transport for the local communities, but also a heritage tourism attraction that introduces the younger generation to the history and significance of the state’s oldest transportation system.

Student Muhammad Fairul Yahya, 19, said although the train journey takes longer than travelling by road, the experience was far more meaningful.

“It’s really enjoyable. Even though it’s slow, you can appreciate the beauty of nature from your seat, and you don’t feel bored at all,” he told Bernama.

Ameera Natieesyah Yussof, 23, said the classic train service should be upgraded for greater comfort, given its huge potential as a heritage tourism product.

“This train carries sentimental value as Sabah’s oldest mode of transport. The ticket price is low, but the experience is priceless and something both locals and tourists should enjoy,” she said.