Carpenter brings traditional east-coast boats to life as miniatures

Engku Abbas Engku Ngah, better known as Pokku, says his interest in east-coast boats began in his early 20s. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A lifelong fascination with traditional east-coast fishing boats has inspired a carpenter from Kampung Beris Alor Pisang in Terengganu to craft miniature replicas that not only resemble the real vessels but can also sail on water using a remote-control (RC) system.

Engku Abbas Engku Ngah, 59, better known as Pokku, said his interest began in his early 20s. “I was a fisherman and was always out at sea. Each time I returned, I would stop by to watch how my cousin’s father built boats.

“I observed the entire process for several months before finally daring to try it myself,” he recalled. “At first, I used discarded wood and plywood, building little by little until it became a boat.

“From there, my passion grew stronger, and I kept going until I completed my first miniature boat in 2017.”

Pokku, who hails from Besut and has been a full-time carpenter since 2002, said his years as a fisherman helped him grasp the fundamentals of boat building, while his carpentry skills refined the precision of his replicas.

The father of three said this foundation allows him to replicate various traditional east-coast designs, including Kelantan and Terengganu boats, Siam-style vessels, and C2-class boats often used for deep-sea operations.

Each replica takes between two and three months to complete, depending on size. He offers five options, from two feet (0.61m) to five feet (1.52m).

To date, Pokku has produced nearly 50 replicas, priced between RM3,000 and RM6,000 depending on size. (Bernama pic)

“These replicas consist of two main components: the deck (boat body) and the tender (cabin and accessories). The tender is the most challenging part because every small item – such as fishing rods, gunwale, torch tower, railings, spotlights and netting equipment – must be individually made and installed.

“It involves delicate, detailed work, which is why the tender costs more than the boat body,” he explained.

On materials, he said the keel or main structural frame is made from water-resistant wood such as cengal and red meranti, while the boat body is built from plywood coated with fibre, particularly for RC models.

“For RC boats, the replicas are fitted with specially ordered electronic components, including batteries, electronic speed controller, motor, rudder and propeller, as well as the servo, which allows the boat to move steadily on water,” he explained.

Since he is not active on social media, most of his customers find him through word-of-mouth. They include boat enthusiasts, former fishermen and their families, hobbyists, and RC boat collectors from across peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.