Malaysia’s arts scene roared back to life in 2025

Among the highlights in the music scene this year was the return of sibling trio KRU, who held their award-winning ‘GenKRU 2025’ concert. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia’s entertainment and arts industry staged a strong comeback in 2025, recording major achievements at home and abroad and signalling a robust recovery five years after the Covid-19 downturn.

The renewed momentum was reflected in the surge of arts-related events across music, film, theatre and live concerts, generating fresh income opportunities for artistes while strengthening the broader creative ecosystem.

This growth has been underpinned by the government’s commitment through the communications ministry, which has prioritised the transformation of the multi-billion-ringgit creative industry, with the potential to create more than 30,000 jobs.

Large- and mid-scale concerts returned in force this year, featuring icons such as M Nasir, Siti Nurhaliza, Sheila Majid and Wings, alongside a rare family showcase by siblings Ziana Zain, Anuar Zain, Ernie Zakri and Syamel.

Equally notable was the return of sibling trio KRU, who reunited for the first time since 2018. Their “GenKRU 2025” concert entered the Malaysia Book of Records after being staged over four consecutive days.

The year also saw a widening of musical genres, with a resurgence of nasyid music. Popular 2000s group In-Team drew overwhelming demand, prompting organisers to move their concert to a larger venue.

At the same time, Malaysia remained a preferred stop for international artistes, including Rossa, Green Day, G-Dragon, Baby Monster, Maroon 5 and Maher Zain, all of whom included Kuala Lumpur on their tours.

Growth in the concert scene was further boosted by the Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (Cemi) introduced by the communications ministry with an annual allocation of RM10 million. Implemented from May 15 to July 10, the initiative successfully stimulated the organisation of large-scale events.

The revised Puspal Guidelines also helped streamline applications for event organisers, making the process more transparent, industry-friendly and efficient, in line with efforts to build a progressive, world-class entertainment ecosystem.

Media reports previously indicated that Malaysia was on track to host about 450 concerts this year, up from 104 in 2022, 335 in 2023 and 408 last year, with projected economic contributions nearing RM1.7 billion.

To further strengthen the music sector, communications minister Fahmi Fadzil said the ministry is conducting an industry development study to identify key issues, challenges and policy recommendations, with a focus on welfare, sustainability and long-term growth.

The study also examines the need for a dedicated act for the music industry, and will serve as a reference for proposals to introduce a National Music Day.

‘Mother Bhumi’ made the country proud by winning three major awards at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan. (SunStrong Entertainment pic)

In film, “Babah” emerged as a standout at the 34th Malaysian Film Festival, winning Best Film. Sweet Qismina and Qi Razali took home Best Actress and Best Actor respectively, qualifying the production for a RM1 million Creative Content Fund.

On the regional stage, Sweet Qismina won Best Supporting Actress at the Asean International Film Festival and Awards 2025. Wu Kang Ren of “Abang Adik” was named Best Actor, while “Tegkang” received the Special Jury Award.

At the box office, “Blood Brothers: Bara Naga” led with RM73.13 million in revenue, followed by “Ejen Ali the Movie 2” (RM53.39 million) and “Money Games” (RM9.44 million).

Internationally, “Mother Bhumi“, directed by Chong Keat Aun, brought pride to Malaysia after winning three major awards at the 62nd Golden Horse Awards in Taiwan.

“The Waves Will Carry Us”, directed by Lau Kek Huat, won Best Supporting Actress through Chen Xuenzhen’s performance.

Local animation talent also gained recognition when Fly Studio Malaysia, represented by Gao Weiqi, Zhang Kaiqi and Lin Xianmin, won Best Sound Effects at the same ceremony.

Chong continued to elevate Malaysia’s profile when “Mother Bhumi” was selected for the Japan International Film Festival 2025, while “Pavane for an Infant” is set to represent Malaysia at the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles under the Best International Feature Film category.

Mano Maniam, who died in March at age 79, was a cherished star of stage and screen.

Amidst the industry’s resurgence, the arts community also mourned the loss of several respected figures.

These included veteran actor Roslan Saleh, theatre and drama icon Zakaria Ariffin, composer and singer Adinda Amiro, veteran actor Mano Maniam, and 1980s star Dharma Harun Al Rashid.

Ultimately, the year’s achievements underscored the government’s continued commitment to nurturing a creative ecosystem that is competitive, sustainable and attentive to the welfare of its practitioners.