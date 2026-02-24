Running wild in Taman Negara’s jungle marathon

Participants of ‘Malaysia Taman Negara Ultra 2025’ (MTNU) making their way through the jungle. (MTNU 2026’ organiser’s pic)

JERANTUT : If hiking Gunung Tahan is on your bucket list, try running its backyard instead.

The Malaysia Taman Negara Ultra 2026 (MTNU), held from Oct 23 to 25 as part of Visit Malaysia Year 2026, returns for its third edition with distances ranging from 7.5km to a gruelling 100km through the world’s oldest rainforest around Kuala Tahan, Pahang.

Despite being months away, the race has already attracted more than 1,200 runners from across Malaysia, Southeast Asia and beyond. Singaporeans traditionally form the largest group of foreign participants, said event spokesman Rasdan Salleh.

This year sees the introduction of a “veterans” category for runners aged over 40 in all adult races except the 7.5km. The shortest route is designed as a family-friendly run, open to children aged nine to 12 and adults over 13, looping around Kuala Tahan.

For seasoned trail enthusiasts, the 100km ultra is the ultimate test. With a punishing 6,134-metre elevation gain, it flags off at 3am on Saturday, Oct 24, and carries a 35-hour cut-off, ending at 1pm on Sunday.

The 50km race (3,209-metre elevation) begins at 10pm on Saturday with a 20-hour limit. On Sunday morning, the 30km (1,793 metres) starts at 5am with a 10-hour cut-off; the 15.5km (1,035 metres) at 6.30am with seven hours; and the 7.5km at 7am with a three-hour window.

The rapid-shooting boat ride up Kuala Tahan in Taman Negara. (Adrian David pic)

Nine checkpoints along the jungle trail will supply water, isotonic drinks and fruit to keep runners fuelled.

Entries close on Sept 20, but slots are capped at 300 runners each for the 100km and 50km categories, and 400 each for the 30km and 15km races. Entry fees range from RM90 for the 7.5km to RM550 for the 100km.

The top three finishers in each category will receive trophies, certificates and cash prizes of up to RM2,000.

Organised by Persatuan Rekreasi Taman Negara, MTNU is widely regarded as one of Malaysia’s toughest trail races, known for its steep climbs, rugged terrain and relentless elevation changes.

Participants must carry mandatory safety gear, including a headlamp, whistle, hydration pack, emergency blanket and basic first-aid kit.

“It is also recommended to carry a rain jacket, power bank, compass, hiking pole, sunglasses, cap and sunscreen,” Rasdan said.

Organisers advise those with serious medical conditions, particularly heart disease, not to take part.

Apart from the Danz Resort, there are a host of hotels, motels, lodges, chalets and homestays in Jerantut and around Taman Negara that also offers rapids-shooting boat rides.

(Left) The trekking trail up Gunung Tahan in Taman Negara. (Right) Rasdan Salleh with MTNU assistant race director Hani Safeerah Hairulazim and Danz Resort sales assistant Nurshazni Shuhada Bahari at the resort’s 350-year-old Tualang tree. (Adrian David pic)

Beyond the race itself, the event shines a spotlight on Kuala Tahan as a premier eco-tourism destination. It also benefits local communities, including the Batek Orang Asli, who work as guides, boatmen and craftsmen within the Taman Negara tourism sector, Rasdan said.

Visitors can extend their stay with river rides along Sungai Tembeling and Sungai Tahan, treks to Bukit Teresek, trips to Lata Berkoh waterfall and encounters with towering centuries-old Tualang trees.

For those preferring a slower pace to the starting line, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad and Tourism Malaysia/Pahang are offering “Railway to See Malaysia” (RTSM) packages via electric train service ETS services for excursions to Taman Negara from Kuala Lumpur Sentral and Johor Baru Sentral via Gemas.

“The RTSM positions train travel as an integral part of the tourism experience, by exploring the peninsula’s east-coast interior via rail.

“It connects tourists to destinations, culture, nature and local communities while enjoying scenic views and distinctive onboard experiences through sustainable, inclusive and experiential tourism,” said Azlan Shah.

In Taman Negara, the challenge is not only distance. It is heat, humidity, elevation and the untamed beauty of the ancient rainforest – a race where endurance meets wilderness.