A culinary journey through tradition at Wyndham Grand Bangsar KL

This year’s ‘Pesona Rasa’ buffet features more than 150 curated dishes with the highlight being ‘Kambing Perap Panggang Grand’. (Wyndham Grand Bangsar KL pic)

As the sun sets and families gather to break fast, Wyndham Grand Bangsar Kuala Lumpur is bringing back its signature Ramadan buffet, “Pesona Rasa”, for the third year running.

The annual spread celebrates culinary heritage and the spirit of togetherness that defines the holy month, combining familiar Malaysian flavours with the hotel’s refined hospitality.

Designed to evoke warmth and nostalgia, “Pesona Rasa” offers a welcoming setting where guests can reconnect over comforting dishes prepared fresh each evening.

This year’s buffet features more than 150 curated dishes, blending traditional favourites with signature highlights.

Ayam Gulai Lemak Cili Padi promises to be a crowd pleaser. (Wyndham Grand Bangsar KL pic)

Among the standout offerings are Oxtail Asam Pedas, Kari Kepala Ikan Salmon, Kambing Perap Panggang Grand and Ikan Bakar Portuguese.

A key attraction is the Kawah Street station, showcasing slow-cooked favourites rich in spices and bold flavours.

Diners can expect dishes such as Ayam Gulai Lemak Cili Padi, Kambing Gulai Lemak Cili Padi and Daging Gulai Lemak Cili Padi, alongside seafood selections including Ikan Merah Gulai Lemak Cili Padi, Ikan Tenggiri Gulai Lemak Cili Padi and Ikan Patin Gulai Lemak Tempoyak Cili Padi.

The buffet is led by Chef Borhan Senin, chef de cuisine for Malay banquets, together with pastry chef Fachroedin Abdul Rahman, who oversees a dessert selection crafted to complete the iftar experience.

The dessert selection has been thoughtfully crafted to complete the iftar experience. (Wyndham Grand Bangsar KL pic)

From savoury mains simmered in traditional kawah-style cooking to sweet treats that round off the meal, the culinary team aims to present a spread that reflects Malaysia’s rich food culture.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to our highly anticipated Ramadan buffet, ‘Pesona Rasa’, for another year of memorable dining experiences,” said Abu Bakar, deputy general manager of Wyndham Grand Bangsar Kuala Lumpur.

He added that the hotel’s approach this year focuses on creating a space where guests can celebrate in comfort while enjoying flavours that feel both authentic and elevated.

A hearty serving of this dish from the Kawah Street station will be unforgettable. (Wyndham Grand Bangsar KL pic)

This Ramadan also marks the third year of Wyndham Grand Bangsar Kuala Lumpur’s presence in Bangsar, a milestone that underscores its growing reputation as a dining destination in the area.

Through “Pesona Rasa”, the hotel aims to offer more than just a buffet. It is positioned as a gathering space where tradition meets contemporary elegance, and where shared meals strengthen bonds among family, friends and colleagues.

For those looking to experience a broad range of Malaysian dishes in one setting, “Pesona Rasa” promises variety, familiar tastes and a festive atmosphere befitting the holy month.

Chilled fresh seafood anyone? (Wyndham Grand Bangsar KL pic)

Wyndham Grand Bangsar Kuala Lumpur

Lot GE-11, Symphony Walk

Ground Floor

IOI City Mall Putrajaya

Price:

RM188 for adults

RM98 for children and senior citizens

Special promotion: Buy 5 Free 1

Contact for enquiries and bookings

Phone: +603 2298 1888 Ext 5000 or +6016 336 6792 (WhatsApp)

Email: [email protected]

For more information on Wyndham Grand Bangsar Kuala Lumpur, visit their website.