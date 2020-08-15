PAS deputy president and sultan’s children top Pahang honours list

KUANTAN: Eight children of the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and a Federal Court judge are among 58 people to receive state awards for the 61st birthday of the Sultan of Pahang today.

The investiture ceremony will be graced by the Regent, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Sultan Abdullah. The sultan is currently serving as Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The honours list is headed by the Tengku Arif Bendahara, Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, who is among those who will receive the Sri Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (SSAP) award, which carries the title Datuk Seri.

His brother Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and sister Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan also receive the SSAP.

Others receiving the SSAP are Tuan Ibrahim, who is environment minister, and 15 others, including several businessmen.

The recipients include Federal Court Judge Hasnah Mohammed Hashim; Defence Ministry secretary-general Muez Abd Aziz; Employees Provident Fund (EPF) chairman Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir; Customs director-general Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir; Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid; Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy chief commissioner Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil; Bukit Aman management director Abd Rahim Jaafar; and Pahang police chief Abd Jalil Hassan.

The sultan’s other five children –Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah; Tengku Puteri Ilisha Ameera; Tengku Puteri Ilyana; Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafidzatullah; and Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah — will receive the Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang (SIMP) award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Indera’.

Three others also received the SIMP: Tengku Abu Bakar Ahmad, husband of Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan; the Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin; and former health deputy director-general Dr Shahnaz Murad.

Eight people received the Darjah Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang (DSAP) which carries the title Datuk, while 17 people will be conferred the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) which also carries the title Datuk. They include the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s military escorts – First Admiral Sharum Shaim of the Royal Malaysian Navy, Brig-Gen Zahari Mohd Ariffin of the Army, Brig-Gen Mohamed Zahari Yahya of the Royal Malaysian Air Force and SAC Yahaya Othman of the Royal Malaysia Police.

The Setia Ahmad Shah Pahang (SAP) and Setia Mahkota Pahang (SMP) awards, will be conferred to three recipients, respectively.



