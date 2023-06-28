Former Umno leader says, unlike him, coalition faithful have a problem with dissenting opinions and they lack tolerance.

PETALING JAYA: The reaction of Pakatan Harapan (PH) supporters in defending communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil’s TikTok live outburst shows they cannot accept criticism, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said.

Khairy said, unlike PH supporters, he chose to carry on with his life despite receiving a host of criticism for each of his Keluar Sekejap podcast.

“I choose to continue with my life because I believe it’s part of the journey when we want to get involved in current issues through our podcasts,” Khairy said in today’s broadcast.

However, Khairy said PH supporters showed they lacked tolerance by not accepting dissenting opinions, adding that they should not be defending Fahmi’s outburst as a joke.

MalaysiaNow had reported that the minister was two hours into his live session yesterday when he told off some viewers for mocking him and questioning the government’s policies, and that he had threatened them with police action.

Fahmi later rubbished the report, saying he was just reminding viewers not to make provocative remarks on race, religion and royalty (3R) issues.

Khairy said Fahmi’s statement was unbecoming of a minister and contrary to PH’s principles on freedom of speech.

“If there were many 3R comments, as a minister he was supposed to say that stern action would be taken against any comments that could ignite tensions within our multicultural society, that’s all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khairy sympathised with Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who has decided the party would go it alone in the upcoming state polls and was subsequently attacked by PH supporters on social media.

On Monday, Syed Saddiq announced that Muda would contest the forthcoming state elections on its own despite being part of the unity government, together with PH and Barisan Nasional.