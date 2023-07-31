Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the reports claim that PAS had ‘exploited the royal institution for political purposes’.

PETALING JAYA: Sixteen police reports were filed in Perak over the weekend calling for the police to investigate a video clip on a PAS Facebook page that allegedly “insulted” the Sultan of Perak.

A summary of these reports, which was confirmed to FMT by Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri, claimed that PAS had “exploited the royal institution for political purposes”.

According to the summary, the video clip on the Facebook page of PAS’ Kg Tun Sardon branch in Melaka’s Hang Tuah Jaya district had “manipulated the Sultan’s speech” by making it to look like he was praising PAS as the best party to vote for.

The speech was believed to have been delivered 10 years ago.

Ten of the reports were filed by individuals while two were filed by NGOs. Representatives from Umno and PKR also filed two reports each.

“The purpose of filing these police reports is to urge the relevant authorities (such as the) Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police to take action against individuals who manipulated the Perak sultan’s speech for PAS’ political interests,” said the summary.

The reports also claimed that the video had tarnished the reputation of the Perak sultan and the royal institution.