PETALING JAYA: Netizens took to social media to vent their anger over Muda’s purported role in splitting the vote in yesterday’s state elections.

@bumilangit was more direct: “Just get rid of Muda already. Arrogant, ignorant, and splitting the votes, causing PN to win.”

Twitter user @hermyrahim blamed Muda for Pakatan Harapan’s Ustaz Zawawi Mughni losing the Sungai Kandis seat to Perikatan Nasional’s Wan Dzahanurin Ahmad.

Muda candidate Afriena Shaqira took 1,341 votes, but Wan Dzahanurin’s victory was by a mere 167 ballots.

“Sungai Kandis lost by 167 votes, if Muda didn’t contest, we would have won,” he said.

Another Twitter user @faIqfahmie sarcastically congratulated Muda for its perceived role in splitting the votes.

“Congratulations, Muda, for splitting the votes. That’s your only function,” he said.

Twitter user @Chairman_GLC appeared to have lost his patience with the party.

“I have been lenient with Muda all this while. No more,” he said.

Last night, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the party took full responsibility for the defeat of its candidates, who all lost their deposits.

Seat clashes between PH and Muda are not new, with a PKR and a Muda candidate clashing in the Johor state election in 2022.

PKR, a core party in PH, had criticised Muda over its decision to stand in Larkin.

In June, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman dismissed the notion that the party would hurt the PH-BN alliance’s chances of winning.

Muda’s decision to go solo for the Aug 12 state election saw the party challenge the PH-BN alliance in several seats.